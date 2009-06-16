Don’t Forget Your Neck

While we all pay ample attention to every line, crinkle, and (dare I say) wrinkle on our ever-aging faces, we all too often neglect the rest of our skin. Walk down any NYC block and you’ll see a slew of women with perfectly plumped and pulled faces (often surgically, sometimes genetically, usually with the help of creams, serums and other potions), yet many of those same women have neglected necks. Don’t be one of those women.

Instead, give your neck the same love you give the rest of your face with an anti-aging neck cream, like Elizabeth Grant’s Collagen Firming Neck Cream. Formulated with Torricelumn, Elizabeth Grant’s moisturizing compound containing the finest Marine Collagen, this non-greasy, fast-absorbing, emollient cream instantly firms and tightens while building the elasticity and support structure of the skin for a smooth, soft, and youthfully glowing neck and décolleté area.

If you don’t want to announce your age, don’t let your neck do you the favor.

Elizabeth Grant Collagen Firming Neck Cream, $80.00, elizabethgrant.com