Get the Hippie Glam Look From Donna Karan New York

We always wait to see what masterful beauty will come from Donna Karan New York, and the juxtaposition between luxe, ’70s bohemian chic makeup inspired by Marisa Berenson and Lauren Hutton paired with sleek, chic hair didn’t disappoint.

Lead makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury for MAC Cosmetics described the makeup look as sexy, bohemian and glamorous. “This is the look everyone really wants to achieve,” she said, since the clothes were very “hippie glamorous.” The sun-kissed, glossy cheek was created by mixing the forthcoming Pleasure Model blush with Mineralize Skinfinish where the sun would naturally hit you in a sweeping “3” formation from temples, up over the nose, then sweeping down and around to the other temple. Eyes received Paint Pot in Eclair (coming soon) on the top lid and along the bottom lash line, paired with Eye Kohl in Teddy on the top lash line only. The look had lots of lashes due to generous coatings of Opulash coating each lash from top and bottom, with individual fake lashes to fill out the lash lines of those without thick lashes. The standout lip was created two forthcoming Spring 2014 products: Paramount Lipstick (pressed into the lip) and Ray of Sunshine Lipglass blended on top for extra dimension. Brows were filled in with Eye Brows, brushed up and set with Brow Set in Clear.

Global Creative Director for Wella Professionals Eugene Souleiman crafted a straight, sleek hairstyle. Straight hair, blown out to perfection, then separated the top section with a large barrette. Inspired by the lights of the runway, the shine of the hair is due to it’s freshly-washed quality. “I wanted it to look expensive, but not vulgar,” he said.

Photos by Kristin Booker

More From Beauty High:

Get the Look From Diane von Furstenberg in Under 5 Minutes

Get the Citrusy Orange Lip from DKNY

Runway to Real Way: Miss Maven Tests Out the Look from Rebecca Minkoff Spring 2014