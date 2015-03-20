Why We All Need To Get Over Our Fear Of Meditation

Best known as a DJ and music producer—she spends her time circling the globe spinning for the likes of Gucci and Dolce & Gabanna—Donna D’Cruz is an unlikely meditation guru. Born in South India, raised in Australia, but now very much a New Yorker, meditation has been a big part of D’Cruz’s life as far back as she can remember.

“My life has always been anchored in music, that’s always been my first love, but my mom introduced me to meditation as a way to keep me on the straight and narrow, and I was really inquisitive about it as a teenager,” D’Cruz told us. “Discovering stillness through meditation has been one of the most incredible things [I’ve done] and has given me access to some of my greatest insights.”

One of D’Cruz’s life missions because of that? Raising awareness around the many benefits of a regular meditation practice. It led her to found Rasa Living, a lifestyle company with the motto to “Elevate Your Spirit, Stimulate Your Senses, Awaken Your Style.” She also teaches a wellness and meditation program at the drug and rehabilitation program Phoenix House, along with free meditation classes around New York City—that’s how much she believes in this.

Up next for D’Cruz: She’s bringing her Rasa Living line, and zen attitude, to the masses, with a collection exclusive to HSN. “We aren’t just trying to make you look better, we want to start people on a journey to find comfort and balance” she says of the collection which includes starter kits to help people find affluence, vitality, and inner-peace (pictured above).

And while yes, you’ve likely been hearing quite a bit about the benefits of meditation in recent months, listen to D’Cruz talk about the merits of it for just a few minutes, and you’ll be sold on finally trying it in your own life.

Here, some of D’Cruz’s top tips on how to make meditation work in your own life.

1. Get over your fear of meditation—it’s not what you think.

“I think it’s just that innate fear of the unknown,” D’Cruz shared of why people might be afraid to try meditation. “I don’t have the time, I don’t have the space [are just some of the excuses people come up with]. Really, there is no effort required, no saffron robes, you just have to shut your mouth and breathe.”

2. Start a routine for yourself.

“When I get up, I start my morning with meditation,” D’Cruz shared of how she works meditation into her daily life. “I have to carve out time from my family, from my work, to make it happen, but it serves the highest purpose for me, and has given me great gusto, passion, and compassion.”

3. You can do it anywhere.

“We all have external struggles, we are all looking for happiness, but finding meditation doesn’t have to mean going to a spa or a retreat, you just need to decide to try it,” D’Cruz advises.

4. Yes, micro-meditation works.

Micro meditation has been in the news a lot lately, and D’Cruz is a proponent. “If you are short on time, I teach the value of three to ten second clearing breaths, just having those minutes of meditation while your shaving or putting on makeup, will help you be present. 60 seconds of total stillness [is another tool]. Have you had that moment when you are going into an important meeting, and you have heart palpitations, and you feel uncomfortable? We have all been there. The result [of practicing micro-meditation] is bringing your heart rate down, and clearing your head.”

5. There are all kinds of benefits to it.

D’Cruz points to the many benefits of meditation including bringing a restful feeling to your life and bringing you back from that feeling of “lack of energy, not just getting more sleep will help you get rid of.” It also rids your mind of distractions from “social media, TV’s infiltration, everyone else’s opinion, and helps you get into sync with yourself in such a wonderful way,” D’Cruz shared. Really, meditation works, and has been proven to help manage symptoms of anxiety disorders, sleep disorders, depression, heart disease, and even cancer. So what are you waiting for?