Christen Dominique’s New Palette Is a Celestial Dream

Although she loves all her babies, Christen Dominique tells me this new palette is her favorite yet. I chatted with the beauty entrepreneur and YouTuber behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot for the Dominique Cosmetics Celestial Palette, out today, in a studio in Downtown Los Angeles. This is the fifth eyeshadow palette for her brand and one of the most interesting yet. Dominique worked in the lab to create the exact shadow texture she wanted, one she doesn’t see in every eyeshadow palette. She set out to make an “artist’s playground” with a celestial vibe.

“I really wanted to create a cool duo-chrome eyeshadow,” Dominique tells Stylecaster exclusively. “We ended up creating this hot pink to purple-black shift. And I was like, this is galaxy. This is out of this world. If we can make more of these, let’s do it. So, we started doing more textures and playing with colors and that’s where the whole inspiration came from—making that texture in the lab, playing with the different shifting colors.”

The result is a 12-shade palette, which includes six foils and six matte shades. Her favorites are Mystic Ice, a matte teal, and Astrid Lust, a “beautiful purple with pink shift.” You can see both in an image from her new campaign.

Dominique originally wanted to do a straight zodiac palette but there were just too many of them launching seemingly every other week. This celestial-themed palette has a similar vibe, but an edgier color story. “With this palette, everything just made sense,” she says. “We wanted those hot bright colors and intense pigments. Now we have Celestial Storm, which has that soft celestial vibe but then the storm, the sexiness of the deep colors that really pull the looks together.” How gorgeous is this shot?

Follow Stylecaster on Instagram to see the new palette in action on our Stories.

