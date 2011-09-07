Battered, Bruised And…Beautiful?

Trends may come and go, but last time we checked promoting domestic violence in advertisements wasn’t, and should never, be in style.

However, photographer Tyler Shields didn’t seem to think so with his recent “bruised Barbie” photo shoot with Glee star Heather Morris. Shields photographed Morris with a giant bruised eye and bubblegum pink lips in a variety of poses. Although Shields is known for shooting darker images, by making the black eye appear as an accessory, he glamorizes domestic abuse in a very unfashionable way.

Soon after Shields issued a statement to the UK’s Daily Mail apologizing to anyone who was offended by the images and also offering to auction off three of the Morris prints for $100,000 each, which he will donate to a domestic violence organization.

These photos come on the heels of another recent domestic violence ad campaign. Just last week Canada’s Fluid Salon launched an ad series depicting a woman perching on a couch with voluminous locks and a black eye. Behind her stands a suited-up man holding a necklace. The tagline on the picture, “Look good in all you do” sends the message that even if you’ve suffered physical abuse, you can still have great hair.

Not only is the message appalling, offensive and insensitive to women who have suffered from domestic violence, but it’s completely out of line. Although the salon received instant backlash from the public (so much so, that the front of the salon was vandalized with graffiti) they maintained their stance on the ads.

“It might strike a chord, but as the way our society and community is getting, we keep tailoring everything because everyone is getting so sensitive,” store owner Sarah Cameron said to the Edmonton Sun. “Anyone who has a connection or a story behind anything can be upset or have an opinion. We are not trying to attack anyone.”

Right. But, if your significant other is attacking you and your hair looks good, that’s okay? We’re all for striking images when it comes to advertising photos, but when it glamorizes an abhorrent act that’s sadly a reality for many women, we have to chime in and say the “it’s art” excuse is not OK.

