Dolly Parton Just Broke A Record Selling Out Her New Fragrance

Never let anyone tell you it’s too late. At 75 years old, country superstar Dolly Parton has released her first fragrance. Dolly – Scent from Above is a partnership with ScentBeauty and is the flirty, floral scent you’d expect from the icon. “I call my Dolly perfume ‘Scent from Above’ because it is excellently heavenly,” Parton said in a statement. “I hope you feel as blessed and as pretty as I do when you wear it.”

Stephen Mormoris, CEO of ScentBeauty, added: “Dolly Parton is a cultural icon that’s resonating with people all over the world. She is cross-generational. We’re honored that she chose to work with ScentBeauty for her first foray into the world of beauty and see this as the start of a long-term, successful partnership.”

Dolly – Scent from Above Eau de Parfum launched exclusively at HSN this week and it sold out faster than any fragrance has in the last decade for the retailer. Parton had the highest sales for a fragrance launch on a single week day, according to a rep from HSN. That’s no joke.

Although the 2-piece set, the roller ball and body cream all sold out, HSN restocked the perfume itself so that’s up for grabs—for now.

Notes of mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk and patchouli give Scent from Above a sweet but still sulty feel. It’s the perfect scent as we head into fall. And of course, the ultra-feminine bottle is all Dolly with its rhinestone hearts and playful butterflies. It’s a must-have for any Dolly fan—or anyone who just wants to gift themselves a little glam.