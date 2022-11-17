Dolly Parton’s Cozy New Fragrance Is Inspired By Her Southern Upbringing

I’ve always thought Dolly Parton looked like she smelled great. Maybe it’s that she’s always done up so perfectly or that she’s such a nice person and nice people smell good. It could also be that she has a brand of perfumes that all smell incredible and are housed in the cutest packaging ever. And the newest one just launched. Dolly Parton Smoky Mountain Eau de Parfum Spray is the warm, cozy scent you need for cold-weather months.

The woody, floral scent features notes of tiger orchid, warm tonka and cashmere woods. According to the brand, it was inspired by “stories from Dolly’s front porch, straight from the Smoky Mountains to our hearts.” Parton grew up in Eastern Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains. She once told National Geographic it’s “one of the most beautiful places in the world. When I come here it’s a feeling like nothing else. It has grown, as all things must. But the Smokies will never lose their charm and their magic.”

They worked to capture this magic in the pretty pink bottle with the Dolly Parton signature butterfly on top. It’s meant to “encapsulate Dolly’s joy and positivity, which inspires us to chase a firefly, dance in the mountain mist and enjoy every sunset.”

Even if you can’t make it to Dollywood, you can evoke the superstar by wearing her Smoky Mountain Eau de Parfum Spray all season long.