Dollar Store Beauty Adventures: Discover the Steals & Deals

Times have been tough and sometimes you just can’t justify spending 50 bucks on that new eye color palette no matter how to-die-for it is. That’s where the dollar store comes in. Why, you might ask? Well the dollar store has quickly been becoming the frugal beauty lover’s best friend. Whether you’re searching for your every day needs like brushes and tweezers or looking to try out a new beauty product that you’re not so sure about whether or not it’ll work for you (hello white eyeliner!), the dollar store can be your saving grace.

So today, I took a journey into the Mecca of dollar stores, called Jack’s 99 Cent Store. Three levels and packed with people, I didn’t know where to start first. There was a large wall filled with generic brand hair products. If you’re looking for 90’s style scrunchies, this is the place to go. Not my thing, so I ventured on to cosmetics. I couldn’t believe all the drugstore brand faves that were stocked, from CoverGirl to Physician’s Formula to Biore, there was something for anyone’s preference.

After I made my own purchases and made my way out onto a much slower paced sidewalk, I reflected. When you’re looking for beauty basics, 99 cent stores can really save you a lot of dough. Skip the hair washing products and the powder (most were broken) but products like hair spray and beauty tools are the perfect go-to items.

How nice to get back from shopping and my bank account is not worse for wear! Happy shopping!