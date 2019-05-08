Dollar General Just Launched a Very Real Makeup Line

There’s a truly unexpected new place you might just be grabbing some new products from: Dollar General. Yup, the affordable chain has launched its own line of makeup called Believe Beauty and nothing costs more than $5. WWD reports the brand is co-developed by Maesa, a company that also works with favorites including Kristin Ess Hair and Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty. Pretty legit, right? The massive collection includes 150 items and everything you need for a flawless face with trendy shades and complexion essentials.

Believe Beauty reminds me a bit of E.L.F. when it first launched in drugstores. Ultra-affordable, simple-but-nice products to round out your makeup collection or test out a new shade you’re unsure about. At $4 a lipstick, you can afford to have a little fun with bright colors you might not normally wear or want to invest in. Scott Oshry, chief marketing officer of Maesa, told WWD that they wanted to develop “a brand that looks and acts like a specialty beauty.”

We haven’t tried the affordable new brand yet, so can’t speak to the quality. But at these prices, it might be worth checking out. Between Starbucks lip gloss, Dunkin’ lip balm and now Dollar General makeup, it looks like there are more than a few places to grab unique beauty products these days. Believe Beauty is in all Dollar General stores and online now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.