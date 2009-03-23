Dolce & Gabbana Makeup

Somehow in the shadow of Scarlett Johansson’s flashbulbs we missed the fact that Dolce & Gabbana is actually launching a makeup line. Yes yes, Scarlett is the face of the line and that is what all the press was about, but when no one mentions the actual makeup, it is easy to miss.

Thanks to Love’s blog however, we get to see the lovely staffers trying on the goods, which were designed by Pat McGrath. And as it turns out, the products look amazing. The packaging has that Dolce & Gabbana glamour without going over the top with a well-rounded selection for the face, eyes, and lips.

We can’t wait to see how the products turn out.

Katie Grand