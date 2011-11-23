Dolce & Gabbana Holiday 2011: The Ruby Collection

Dolce & Gabbana is well known for the wow-factor in the packaging and design department — we aren’t quick to forgot their leopard print bronzer or Sicilian Lace palette. But this holiday season it seems as if the duo has topped themselves yet again, releasing the Ruby Collection — a set of lipsticks, an eyeshadow quad and blush all complete with ruby decor.

Symbolizing the “fiery Sicilian passion that lies at the very heart of everything Dolce & Gabbana create,” the ruby is the theme of the design and the coloring of the collection. The edit of products were chosen by Domenico and Stefano in collaboration with the famed Pat McGrath, who helped to deliver the complete classic and chic colors to the cream lipsticks (five in all) and expand the quad to offer a shimmering highlight shade to a carbon black. The collection is rounded out with a blush in Peach, to add a healthy flush to the skin.

Dolce & Gabbana Ruby Collection (Limited Edition), $37-&75, available at Saks.com