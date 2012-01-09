Dolce & Gabbana: Charm Pencil Collection for Valentine’s Day

Dolce & Gabbana is bringing fun back to makeup with their Charm Pencil Collection for Valentine’s Day. The collection is made up of four lip pencils and four eye liners. While the golden pencils scream luxury, the actual fun part are the charms attached to each of the eye and lip liners.

Dolce & Gabbana chose four charms to represent a kind of love any girl can relate to. One of our favorite combinations has to be plum lip liner Dahlia and eye liner Coffee which has a dark base and gold shimmer. Fashionistas will love the high heel charm that comes attached to each of the two. For the lip and eye duo Fire and Platinum you have the heart and horn charm as a symbol of love and luck.

For a bronze, golden type of look check out the Nude lip liner and Stromboli eye liner. These two are for the ultimate romantic with a love letter and envelope charm at each end. And finally you have the very pretty pale pink lip liner in Soft and eye liner in Black. This combo has an ‘I Love You’ note attached accompanied by a heart.

The charms are so cute and playful — making it perfect not just for Valentine’s Day but for any day you want to catch someone’s attention.