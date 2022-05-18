Doja Cat’s Skincare Routine Is The Most Affordable Celeb One We’ve Seen—Thanks to This TikTok-Viral Brand

Scroll To See More Images

Sure, Doja Cat always looks flawless during any red carpet appearance, but when she hit the Billboard Music Awards last night, she was literally glowing. The fact that she wore one of my favorite designers, Schiaparelli, was just icing on the cake. Her eyeshadow crease was just as sharp as the neckline of her dress, and when pulled together, the full look was truly out of this world. I guess that’s why she chose to rock a Schiaparelli planetary bag to complete the look. Although we may not all have access to the high-end designers she rocked at the show last night, I’m here to completely make your day and reveal that we do, in fact, have access to Doja Cat’s skincare routine.

Her makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, is revealing it all over on his Instagram, including how he created the perfect base layer for Doja Cat’s makeup last night.

“Prepping the skin is essential for a glowing complexion,” he wrote. “I used my favorite @TheOrdinary and @DECIEM products to create a well hydrated and healthy complexion as a base for my makeup.”

Casillas then listed exactly what he used, and let me tell you, the entire routine in total costs just $41 thanks to the extremely affordable TikTok-loved brand. It’s totally accessible and you can even shop just a few of these products if you don’t want to get the whole set. Here’s the breakdown of what he used to prep the Top R&B album award winner’s look last night.

After cleansing, Casillas “flooded the skin” with a combination of two The Ordinary products. First, he used the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum and mixed it with the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum. Niacinimide is a vitamin B3 compound that’s known for its anti-inflammatory properties, along with being able to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic Acid adds an instant moisture boost to the skin, so when used together, Casillas was able to create the perfect canvas for makeup.

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Serum

The Ordinary’s niacinamide serum is just $11.70 and the hyaluronic acid one is just $13.50, so when using them together you can prep your skin for just $25.20. That’s seriously unheard of in the skincare world, but there’s something special about The Ordinary. It’s constantly going viral on TikTok because the products contain powerful formulations of ingredients that actually make a noticeable difference in your skincare routine without costing a fortune.

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Serum

If you want to add some more life and bounce to your skin, this serum is your ticket to success. It’s supremely hydrating and plumping and softens the skin like no other.

Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

After hydrating her skin and evening out the tone with the combination of serums, Casillas sealed the deal with a moisturizer that contains amino acids, fatty acids, triglycerides, urea, ceramides and more. The result is a total hydration shield that’s ready for makeup application. On Instagram Casillas wrote that he applied a “generous layer” of the NMF moisturizer, so don’t be afraid to use more than a dot for total-face coverage. If you’re feeling like you need to exfoliate before beginning this skincare process (you’re noticing dry, flaky skin, dull skin, etc.),

Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

Casillas recommends also using the Glycolic Acid 7% toner to gently slough off dead skin cells for a total reset before beginning the above process.

The entire routine listed above totals just $41, so seriously if your makeup isn’t sitting well on your face lately or is caking more than usual, try out the combo to create a hydrated and glowing base layer for your makeup application.