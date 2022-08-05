Doja Cat Just Shaved Off Her Hair AND Eyebrows on Instagram Live

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Doja Cat is making some major changes to her look. And before you think this is some kind of emotional breakdown, girl looks good. And she knows it. If I would look half as good, I would bust out the razor right now. ICYMI, Doja Cat shaved her head and eyebrows Friday on Instagram Live to almost 25,000 fans. She’s constantly playing around with her beauty look, with wigs and hair colors and bold makeup. But this has to be her biggest change yet.

After buzzing off her hair, and showing how cool her head looks now, she grabbed a razor and shaving cream and started going to prep her eyebrows. “My makeup artist just texted me, ‘Are you shaving your brows off? I’m driving the fuck over,'” she said. “I’m gonna do it.” And she did. When she was done, she said how “obsessed” she was. Yup, so is everyone else.

She explained some of her reasoning behind the new look. “I don’t like having hair… I don’t wear my hair out… What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna fucking wear it out?” she said. Well, she has a point there. Plus, with a face like that, why wouldn’t you want to show it off? “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” Doja said. “I, like, don’t like having hair…I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

“I remember feeling so fucking exhausted with working out…and I’d be wearing wigs, and they’d be getting tacky,” she continued. “They’d re-tack because of the moisture, and then they’d start sliding and peeling off my head while I’m doing this incredibly strenuous thing. I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus ’cause I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing. … It’s just a fucking nightmare, dude, I’m over it.”

She shared her final look on Instagram stories and what she did to her brows is truly iconic. The little hearts? Screaming over them.

Why do we have a feeling Doja just started a new brow trend? And with ’90s skinny brows coming back, it’s right on time.