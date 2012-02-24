Doctor Dad Gives Daughters Boob Jobs & Botox; Oscar Secrets

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

A doctor dad gave his daughter a boob job when she turned 18, and has been giving both his kids botox for years — what happened to teaching your kids about inner beauty? (Jezebel)

Enzymes are stealing the spotlight in beauty products, with extracts from pineapple and papaya being included in many new facial masks and creams. (NYTimes)

From “hair facials” to juice cleanses, find out who goes to the greatest lengths in their Oscar prep. (Girls in the Beauty Department)

ck one is launching a 130-product color cosmetics line this spring, staying true to their classic style by casting the likes of Lara Stone, Abbey Lee and Ruby Aldridge throughout their campaigns. (WWD)