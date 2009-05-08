Do Your Own Do with Hairstyling DVDs

Wish you could get that salon style hair from the comfort of your own home? So does Antonio Prieto, hairstylist and owner of Prieto’s Chelsea salon. So much so that he is launching a DVD series to teach you how to achieve the looks you love. The first in the collection, “Modern Waves,” will give you step-by-step instructions of how to get gorgeous waves yourself, while future DVDs will show you how to do everything from a simple blow-out to an updo.

Modern Waves DVD, $45, <a href=" https://www.antonioprietosalon.com/” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>antonioprietosalon.com



Antonio Prieto Salon

127 West 20th Street, (212) 255- 3741