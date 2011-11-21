Do You Wear Too Much Makeup To Work?

One in three bosses thinks that their female colleagues wear too much makeup to work, according to a poll conducted by officebroker.com. A combination of bright red lipstick, harsh eye shadow and too much blush were the biggest makeup no-no’s found in the workplace stated in the poll.

The most “unappealing” look was too much lipstick, with 32 percent of bosses questioning if a bold lip was appropriate for the office. Overdone eyes had a 28 percent vote, while 15 percent said that too much blush struck them as odd at work. But, 12 percent of bosses actually said that they liked when women wore some makeup to work.

A spokesman for the company said “Most of us try to look our best at work but sometimes people may go over the top to impress. As the saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and what one person likes, another may well hate but the common theme was that less really was more when it came to professional appearance.” He also noted, “The bosses we spoke to had no problem with people making an effort to look good in the office, but sometimes had an issue with the quantity of makeup used.”

How much makeup do you wear to the office? How much do you think is too much?

