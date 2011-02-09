Do You Want Kirsten Dunst Back in Ads?

Kirsten Dunst has been quite a busy lady. Seemingly minutes after Polaroids of her Band of Outsiders campaign debuted, the Crazy/Beautiful actress is adding fragrance rep to her already impressive resume, replacing Julianne Moore as the face of Bulgari. The brands new scent, Mon Jasmin Noir, will make its global debut in April.

As part of her newest endeavor, the 28-year-old will guest star at the scent’s Mediterranean-themed launch party during Milan Fashion Week where visitors will be treated to a preview of the Bulgari’s new FW 2011 accessories collection.

Kirsten will also appear on the silver screen in an adaptation of Kerouac’s cult classic, “On the Road” later this year. Does this girl ever sleep?

