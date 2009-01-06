Do you prefer straight or curly hairstyles?

Going for a straight or curly hairstyle can be a daily conundrum for some of us. Girls with natural curls always want to iron them out to achieve glass-like smoothness. Straight-haired women while try practically anything to catch a wave. Check out how these stars rocked both styles, and tell me which one you prefer.

Britney Spears

Credit: Todd Williamson/WireImage.com; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

Rachel Weisz

credit: RD/Dziekan/Retna Digital; Jemal Countess / WireImage.com

Alicia Keys

Credit: Leonard Adam/WireImage.com; RD/Dziekan/Retna Digital

Which hairstyles to you prefer and why?

