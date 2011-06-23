Do You Kiss & Tell?

I live for my Fresh Sugar Lip Treatments. I’ve been using them for 10+ years!

If you live in NYC and haven’t tried Sugar Lip Treatment, then you simply MUST check out the Fresh Kiss & Tell event happening today and Saturday the 25th.

Fresh has taken over a truck and is pimping all over the concrete jungle, bringing Sugar kisses to you all day. Inside the trucks, you will receive a free Sugar Lip Treatment.

There will be Fresh street teams at 15 locations in Manhattan handing out cute tote bags containing maps of the truck’s location. You can also log onto Facebook and Twitter to see the truck route.

Happy smooching!!