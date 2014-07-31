Do You Get Anxiety Without Your Cell Phone? You Probably Have Nomophobia

Do you sleep with your phone? What about go into a serious panic if you leave it at home by accident? Or are you one of those people who never turns their cell off (and we mean never)? Then you might just might have nomophobia. The term refers to severe anxiety suffered by mobile phone users who can never seem to put their phone down, and let’s just say this new phenomenon is a pretty terrible thing for your health.

According to a 2012 study, 73 percent of the U.S. would feel severe anxiety to be without their mobile phone (and 2012 was a long time ago in tech years, we imagine this has only gotten worse).

Web hosting service Who Is Hosting This compiled a fascinating infographic on just how much nomophobia could be impacting your life and health. Take a look below and you might just give taking that much-needed digital detox a second thought.