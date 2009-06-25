Do something every day that makes you smile.

I was reading the July issue of Glamour Magazine with Sandra Bullock on the cover

when I came across an column that made me think. It was a list of things that the writer did every day to make her smile. (Glamour is famous for their do’s and don’ts so I guess you’d call this a spin-off?)

I decided to come up with my own list of Smile Inducing activities. Here are my top 5.

Stock up on flowers. I love having fresh flowers in my apartment. And I’m lucky enough that the bodega down the street has bouquest of lily’s for $8 and beautiful peonies for $10. Get a couple of bud vases from Ikea for $1 and you’re good to go Get a french manicure. I’m sorry but there is nothing like a french manicure to make me feel all dainty and girly. I got one this weekend and it’s holding up so well. If you don’t want to go the french route then just get a regular manicure. How can getting your nails done not make you smile? 🙂 Send a card to someone. I love sending random cards to people. #1 it makes me feel good and #2 there is nothing like that thank you text or phone call after they get it to say how nice it was that you were thinking of them and how your card make their day. Say Thank You. The other day I was taking the bus from my apartment to the Path train. I was sitting all the way in the back of the bus with my friend and when the bus stopped I could’ve easily gotten out the back door but instead I walked to the front so I could say Thank You to the driver. When I exited my friend asked where I went and I said that I like to say thank you to the driver. “Aaaaw,” she replied. “You’re so cute!” Be a coffee fairy. On occassion when I’m picking up my morning Starbucks I’ll grab an extra one for a co-worker. Not because they asked but because I know that maybe they’re not in the office yet or they are running late and didn’t have time to grab one themselves because of a 9am meeting that some crazy person decided to schedule. (Srsly. Meetings at 9am should be outlawed.) So I’ll take an extra 3 minutes and grab them a coffee. They didn’t ask for it but I know that when I put it on their desk that I’ve made their morning.

Leave me a comment and let me know what you do to put a smile on your face!