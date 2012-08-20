Do Something Awards: Best Beauty Looks of the Night

Celebrities came out in full force last night in LA to honor some of the best “world-changers” for DoSomething.org, as well as be honored themselves. While it was of course a great cause, it was also a great opportunity to spot some of our favorite stars strutting down the blue carpet — as we’ve had quite the lapse in award shows lately.

From Lea Michele to Ashley Greene, the celebs came out to show their appreciation for young adults promoting change in the world, and certainly dressed the part as well. Above we call out some of our favorites from the night — let us know who you think took home the “beauty prize” in the comments below!