DKNY Goes Naturally Pretty With A Polished Finish at NYFW

We have been seeing a lot of wearable looks so far walking down the runway this fashion week. From subtle brown mascara to lips with just a hint of balm, nothing has been too over the top, which is why we’re glad to see DKNY’s take on the simple look.

Charlotte Willer for Maybelline explained the makeup look as very minimalistic. She used Fit Me powder all over to create a beautiful sheen as the base and enhanced the look with groomed eyebrows, a few layers of mascara and a brush of Maybelline’s Sinful Sinnamon eyeshadow on the eyelids to give it a little bit of a shimmer.

While the makeup look was minimal, the hair was the real standout look backstage. Eugene Souleiman from Wella explained the look as “all grown up.” The hair was cleaned and blow dried out on a deep side part to give the look a classic finish. Eugene said the hair was meant to be totally believable and they wanted it to be able to translate to the real word. Once the hair was polished and straightened it was pulled back in a leather barrette to the nape of the neck. “This hairdo isn’t screaming at you,” Eugene explained, “it is taking what is already there and enhancing it, turning it up a notch.”