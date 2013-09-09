Get the Citrusy Orange Statement Lip from DKNY

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand, the beauty experts backstage at DKNY focused on good New York classics: flawless skin, sleek hair and a bold beauty accent. In this case, a vibrant, succulent orange lip courtesy of Maybelline New York.

Lead makeup artist Charlotte Willer crafted a fresh, natural look which is a signature of DKNY, but this time with a bolder statement lip. Charlotte cleaned up the model’s complexion with Maybelline Magic Lumi Concealer, and then simply groomed the brows with a Maybelline EyeStudio Master Shape Brow Pencil. Flushed cheeks were courtesy of ColorSensational Lip Pencil in Red #50 tapped into the cheeks. “It looks more natural than any other product,” says Charlotte. “If you want that dewy, glowing look, it’s the best way to go. A couple of strokes, tap in and you’re done. ” Want the juicy statement lip? Charlotte applied Maybelline ColorSensationa Vivids Lipcolor in #890 Neon Red, an orange-y red applied to the lips and then run your finger along the edges to make it soft. No mascara, nothing on the eyes at all. Just clean skin and a bold runway-ready lip.

The sleek-and-chic ponytail was the perfect pairing for this minimal look, Global Creative Director for Wella Professional Eugene Souleiman created a close-to-the-head ponytail with a deep side part with the hair swept across the top of the forehead. Hair was prepped with Wella Professionals Perfect Setting Blow Dry Spray and then flat ironed to stick-straight perfection and pulled into a low ponytail so it fell over the shoulder. Wella Professionals Oil Reflections was then rubbed into the hands and then the hands were run through the hair and hair was brushed to get rid of flyaways and deliver great shine under the runway lights.

Michelle Saunders for Essie created a classic New York manicure to celebrate the collection. She layered two sheer colors – Limo-Scene and Mademoiselle – which gave the nails the nails a creamy, feminine manicure. Nails were finished with Good to Go Top Coat and the cuticles were finished with Apricot Cuticle Oil, perfect for giving a hydrated, clean look.