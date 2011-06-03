DKNY Adds Another Scent To The PureDKNY Line

DKNY is adding another fragrance to their ever-growing franchise, with PureDKNY Verbena set to launch this August. The second of the PureDKNY scents will focus on the crisp, verbena-basil.

WWD spoke with Diane Kim, senior vice president of global marketing for Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan, DKNY, Michael Kors and Missoni at the Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. Kim said, “Pure broke new ground for fragrances as it is responsible and sustainable, and we are continuing that trend with PureDKNY Verbena.” She also added that other scents will follow in the franchise.

Trudi Loren, vice president of corporate fragrance development worldwide for Estee Lauder Cos developed the scent with International Flavors & Fragrances and said, “Like the first scent, Verbena is built around one raw material. This species of verbena has a dewy green note which complements verbena’s lemony smelland this species is also very conducive to large and sustainable crops, which will support the local community in Togo, where it is being sourced from.”

In case you need a memory refresher, the first PureDKNY focuses on a drop of water in vanilla. The bottle is 100 percent recyclable, and will be offered in three sizes1 oz. for $45, 1.7 oz. for $65, and 3.4 oz. for $85 at department stores beginning in August.