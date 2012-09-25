Nail Art DIY: Get Trendy, Textured Manicures For Less

If you haven’t noticed, we’re obsessed with nail art. We’ve scoured the runways, award shows, Instagram, and Pinterest for the best of the best and to discover what the latest trends are. Lately, manicures have become full-blown art with creative designs that take hours to complete. We’re loving the textured manicures we’ve seen recently, from caviar nails at The Blonds Spring 2013 show to the underwater manicure at Joy Cioci. While they may not work for everyday wear or last very long, they can be fun for special occasions or holidays.

Ciaté has kept up with the innovative nail trends by creating kits for easy at-home manicures. Although the kits can make great gifts, we decided to find alternatives to create the latest manicures. Flip through the slideshow to see some of our favorite textured manicures and how to get the look with simple crafts. Then tell us, what other textures have you tried?

