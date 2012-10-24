DIY Your Own Teeth Whitening Solution

The teeth whitening industry is large and is only getting bigger, as they (and celebrities) remind us that our teeth need to be bleach white to be beautiful and anything else adds years onto our life. If you’re considering whitening your teeth but don’t want to spend the big bucks, think about doing an at-home whitening method. Whitening strips from the local drugstore can cost about $55 and a power-whitening procedure can cost between $500 and $700. While both those methods are easy, it’s cheaper and more environmentally friendly to create your own teeth whitening solution at home.

All bleaching methods use peroxide to get rid of stains on the teeth so buy peroxide instead of those whitening strips. The surface of your teeth absorbs pigments from food and drink and peroxide is able to lighten those pigments. Baking soda is another ingredient helpful in removing any discoloration from your teeth. Keep in mind that these ingredients are great for removing stains on the surface, but if you have stains within the layers in your teeth (like from antibiotics) it may take a different method to remove those.

Nothing will completely replace a bleaching from your dentist office, but this treatment will be able to lighten stains from wine, coffee, and foods. After brushing your teeth with this solution, apply a red lipstick so your smile looks even whiter!

Here’s how to create an at-home teeth whitening solution:

Mix one teaspoon of baking soda and a couple drops of hydrogen peroxide together.

Brush the mixture on with a toothbrush, just like you would with toothpaste.

Don’t do it more than once a week because you can damage your enamel by scrubbing too much.

And obviously, spit it out – don’t swallow it!

Let us know if you’ll be trying this at-home solution!

[Image via Istock]