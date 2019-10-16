I’m a Self-Professed Spray Tan Addict; Here Are my Favorite DIY Alternatives

Scroll To See More Images

Just about anytime I have an extended vacation, weekend getaway or big event on the books, you’ll find me making a mad dash to the local tanning salon to get my Mystic spray tan the day before. Not only do I love the look of a tan, but I also find that spray tans help to conceal imperfections like scars, bruises and even cellulite — they’re basically like a sheer blurring foundation for your body that also happens to last up to a week. However, going to the salon for regular spray tans can get rather pricey, which has ultimately led to my hunt to find the best DIY spray tan products so that I could effectively fake a post-beach-day glow without draining my savings account in the process.

At-home self tanning is certainly not the most fool-proof at-home beauty endeavors to embark on. I mean, even going to a professional or a tanning salon doesn’t guarantee a streak-free and non-orange result. There’s also the issue of applying the product evenly to your back and other hard-to-reach regions, which often is my own personal downfall in the application process. This is precisely why I’ve been opting for spray-on formulas as opposed to foams and lotions. I find that the ability to mist on the color tends to lend itself to a more even and natural-looking final product than other fake tanning options that I’ve tried in the past. So, if you been burned by dabbling in the daunting world of at-home self tanning, I highly recommend giving one of these ridiculously easy-to-use spray formulas a try.

1. Fake Bake Flawless Darker Self Tanning Liquid

This tanning liquid absorbs into the skin ultra quickly and the color develops gradually within 4-6 hours. It’s formulated with a built-in color guide which allows you to apply the product evenly. It also comes with a mitt for blending.

2. L’Oreal Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Mist

This self tanning mist is packaged in a fool-proof bottle complete with a 360 degree wide-angle jet applicator, to ensure you get super even color pay-off for a natural-looking glow. The tan develops in about 2-3 hours and there’s no need to rub it in, so you can avoid orange-tinted hands.

3. Body Drench Quick Tan Instant Self Tanner

This quick drying self tanner is designed with spray functionality that allows for an even mist to avoid patches and overlap of product. It’s also infused with hydrating and anti-aging ingredients, including soothing Aloe Vera and Chamomile, Sea Kelp and Black Walnut.