DIY Skin-Saving Recipes

Guest editor, celebrity aesthetician and BORBA founder Scott-Vincent Borba’s products are a hit with Hollywood’s gorgeously glowing gals from Ashley Greene to Kim Kardashian. Here, he shares how you can easily whip up skin care treatments using items found in your kitchen. Who says you need to spend a lot of money to look beautiful?

Credit: © Jordan Strauss/Getty Images

When Life Gives You Lemons

Use them to brighten up! This is a great treatment, especially to brighten dull, Winter skin as we move into spring and summer. A zesty lemon combined with sea salts can bring a healthy glow to otherwise dull, dry skin. Combine ½ cup sea salt with 3 tbsp of honey and 1 tsp finely grated lemon.



Slough Away Dullness For Summer Sizzle

Diet foods shouldn’t be just about what you take in, but what you put on. I always encourage my celebrity clients to look for products with naturally-derived ingredients. And in a pinch, you can do this very economically at home by creating this easy skin-polishing slough: Mix 3/4 cup dry oatmeal with ½ cup honey. Rub on face and body for a few minutes and rinse off in the shower. Your skin will glow and your wallet will shine!

Going Bananas

Give tired eyes the slip with this simple recipe. Take a banana out of the peel and run a large spoon from top to bottom of the husk until you strip it of it internal fibers. Mix that with a quarter sixe amount of super cold Vaseline. Apply to your lids and the top of the eyebrow. Allow to set for five minutes and gently tissue off. You will be astounded at the reduction of the loose skin and the wide away look you will achieve. Make certain prior to make up application that you take a icy washcloth or a refrigerated make up removing wipe to remove the excess Vaseline.

Soak It In

If your skin took a beating in the winter weather, try using this recipe the next time you run a bath. Use two Alka-Seltzer tablets (oxygen stimulation) and half gallon milk (natural lactic acid) within a tub of warm water. Start with a quick exfoliation using oatmeal in your pantry (natural exfoliate and skin soother) and honey (binder for the oatmeal and natural skin conditioner). Slather and rub head to toe. Drop the two tablets into the warm lactic acid bath, the combination will deeply hydrate, smooth, tone, brighten and enlighten skin. Add a shea or coco butter moisturizer after you towel off, and your skin will feel comfortable and silky soft.