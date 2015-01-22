Here’s How To Customize Your Own Sheet Masks

Ever since sheet masks (AKA facial packs) made it over from Asia, they’ve become recognized as a new skincare staple, revitalizing our faces as well as terrifying our Instagram followers. At first you had to hunt for them at specialty beauty shops but now they’re so popular even Urban Outfitters sells them. They span the gamut of low to high end, some costing up to three dollar signs ($$$!), depending on the brand/ingredients. If you’re serum-savvy already, you can save money AND get the most out of your skin treatment with this easy DIY.

All you need are the serums and essences you’re already using, and these dry cotton face masks, waiting to absorb whatever you steep them in and marinate on your face. The benefit of sheet masks is that they sit on top of your skin and act as a barrier, basting your face in whatever treatment is soaked into the sheet, forcing it to sink into your skin to maximum absorption. When applying toners or serums to your face, they often evaporate if not patted in well enough (spreading it around with your hands tends to just move it from place to place, eventually just evaporating without having ever gotten a chance to absorb), and even then there’s a still a small percentage that gets whisked into the air. A sheet masks puts treatment in direct contact with your skin for however long you wear it.

With these ones in particular, you can bunch them into a shot glass and pour in your liquid treatment of choice until it’s fully saturated to the point of almost dripping. If you don’t want to use too much of a possibly expensive serum in one go, feel free to mix it with a bit of distilled water and/or a couple drops of glycerin (for moisture!).

Need some recipe ideas? Try making a cocktail of these ingredients to your liking.

For sensitive/irritated skin: Aloe vera, chamomile tea, green tea (let the tea cool down first!), rose hip oil

For dry skin: Honey, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, rosewater

For Acne-prone skin: witch hazel, tea tree oil, white or bentonite clay

