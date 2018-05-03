7 DIY Coffee Scrub Recipes—From Face Masks to Hair Treatments

All these years we’ve been downing coffee like it’s our job—without even realizing that putting a DIY coffee scrub on our face could change our lives as much as it does chugging it every morning.

Any cheap, easy DIY beauty recipe is golden in our eyes, and when you consider the beauty benefits of coffee—like antioxidants and exfoliation—it only makes sense to use it in our regular routines. As a natural exfoliator, coffee helps to slough away dry, dead skin to reveal a real glow. It also can add an extra shine to dull, dried out hair. Plus, it smells amazing.

Most of the ingredients for the recipes below are already in your kitchen, so what are you waiting for? Smoother skin and shinier hair, right this way.

1. Face Mask

Adding coffee into a morning face mask will rejuvenate and keep your skin glowing all day long. It’s loaded with antioxidants, which help to eliminate toxins from your skin.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp freshly ground coffee (or used grinds)

2 tbsp cocoa powder

3 tbsp whole milk, heavy cream, or yogurt

1 tbsp honey

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and apply a light coat to face. Let sit for about 15 minutes. Remove with a warm wash cloth.

2. Exfoliating Face Scrub

We all need a good exfoliator, so why not choose one with natural properties to buff all those pesky lines and dry skin? A coffee scrub will help to eliminate dead skin while working with your body’s natural renewal process to produce new skin cells, which creates the glowing effect everyone wants.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp coffee grounds (new, if possible)

1 tbsp natural oil of your choice: olive, grape seed, coconut, or almond

1 tbsp brown sugar

Directions:

Mix all dry ingredients, then add oil. Based on the kind of scrub consistency you want, add more or less brown sugar. Massage onto your face in gentle, circular motions, then rinse with warm water.

3. Shiny Hair Treatment

This amazing coffee hair treatment will renew your hair and bring it to a shiny, healthy state. Additionally, the disease-fighting antioxidants found in coffee can work for stronger hair follicles that help with hair growth.

Ingredients:

Coffee

Water

Directions:

Prepare strong coffee, then add a bit of water. Let it cool until the mixture is lukewarm. Standing in the tub, pour the liquid onto your hair and scalp, then wrap hair with a plastic cap. Sit for 20 minutes. Wash out with warm water.

4. Cellulite Eliminating Body Scrub

It’s been tried and tested, and while it’s hard to completely eliminate cellulite, this body scrub works particularly well. The properties in coffee have been found to help diminish the look of cellulite, and the added benefit of coconut oil in the recipe will keep your skin moisturized and super-smooth.

Ingredients:

1 cup coffee grounds

1/2 cup white or brown sugar

1 cup coconut oil

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients together thoroughly. After you’ve washed your body, massage the scrub onto wet skin for about 60 seconds per area, where you’re targeting cellulite, then rinse with warm water.

Pro tip: Use a tub stopper in your shower while using this scrub, as you’ll need to remove it from your shower and get rid of the waste in a regular garbage can as opposed to your shower drain, which can become clogged.

5. Full-Body Scrub

With only four natural ingredients, this full-body scrub will make your skin look healthier after the first use. The caffeine in coffee helps to eliminate unwanted oils, making your skin look flawless. The rough texture of the coffee grounds will slough away dead skin, leaving you with amazing, smooth skin.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup ground coffee

1/2 cup coconut palm sugar

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Directions:

Mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl until well combined. If your coconut oil is solid, gently heat it until it melts, but wait for it to go back to room temperature before adding the other ingredients. This is to make sure that your exfoliants don’t dissolve in the oil! Once mixed, store your scrub in an air-tight container. Use on your entire body for great exfoliation.

6. Hair Mask

As we learned earlier, the antioxidants found in coffee not only lead to stronger hair follicles that help with hair growth, but coffee also helps to soften your hair, add natural shine and help prevent hair loss. This recipe will do exactly that.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp organic coffee powder

Directions:

Mix the olive oil and coffee powder to make a mask, and apply to your hair and scalp thoroughly. Keep on your hair for 15-30 minutes, and rinse off with water. Repeat the process regularly if you’d like.

7. Hands & Feet

Because this coffee scrub is a bit more on the abrasive side, use it on your hands and feet only. It’ll exfoliate all the dead skin, leaving your hands and feet smooth, soft and moisturized.

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups raw cane sugar

1/2 cup dry coffee grounds

1 tsp all-natural coffee extract

1 tsp hazelnut extract

1/2 cup sweet almond oil

1 tsp chocolate extract (optional)

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine sugar and coffee grounds, and stir well. Add the coffee extract and the hazelnut extract to the bowl and continue stirring. Slowly pour the sweet almond oil into the bowl, stirring constantly; continue adding until you reach your desired consistency.

Scoop about 1 tsp of scrub into your hands, and gently rub in a circular motion on your hands or feet. Rinse off with warm water, and pat dry with a towel (this allows some oil to remain behind to condition the skin).

A version of this article was originally published in July 2014.