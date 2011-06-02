DIY Hair Removal Gadgets: A Little Scary, But They Work!

I remember watching a recent episode of The Rachel Ray Show with her guest Kim Kardashian. A husband from the crowd stood up and told KK that his wife has let herself ‘go’ (yes, she was sitting right next to him!) Kim complemented the woman on her looks and handed her an at-home laser hair removal machine. My first thought was that someone would be crazy to do a hair removal at home. Of course, my second thought waswhere could I get one?
Lasers and waxes can be pretty tricky when they’re not left up to experts, but boy can the experts cost an arm and a leg! So, if you’re like me and thinking who would be crazy enough to attempt a do-it-yourself hair removal, I’ll save you a second thought because I know exactly where you can find them. These products make Nair and hot wax look amateur.
Okay this looks a little like a maintenance kit for a car, but don't let the cables scare you! The Vector uses tweezers and an electric current to get rid of unwanted hair. (Folica Vector Electrolysis Permanent Hair Removal System,$ 199.95, folica)
This product promises that within 6 months you'll be permanently hair free. (Tria Laser Hair Removal System, $395, triabeauty)
It looks like an old cd player but this product means businessit runs on Home Pulsed Light (HPL) and requires its own lamp cartridges. (Silk'n SensEpil, $499, sephora)
Safe to use on 'nearly' all body parts and it's aromotherapy based. (Bliss Poetic Waxing At-Home hair Removal Kit, $45, sephora)
This kit comes with a lot of goodies that hopefully you won't have to use it as much. (no! no! 8800 Series Deluxe Professional Hair Removal Kit, $250, HSN)