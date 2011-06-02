DIY Hair Removal Gadgets: A Little Scary, But They Work!

I remember watching a recent episode of The Rachel Ray Show with her guest Kim Kardashian. A husband from the crowd stood up and told KK that his wife has let herself ‘go’ (yes, she was sitting right next to him!) Kim complemented the woman on her looks and handed her an at-home laser hair removal machine. My first thought was that someone would be crazy to do a hair removal at home. Of course, my second thought waswhere could I get one?

Lasers and waxes can be pretty tricky when they’re not left up to experts, but boy can the experts cost an arm and a leg! So, if you’re like me and thinking who would be crazy enough to attempt a do-it-yourself hair removal, I’ll save you a second thought because I know exactly where you can find them. These products make Nair and hot wax look amateur.