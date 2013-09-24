Demi Lovato’s Facialist Swears by This Home Remedy to Prevent Acne

You’ve probably tried countless acne remedies (toothpaste, anyone?), but most of these treatments target pimples that have already formed. But for those of you who love an at-home trick, we’ve got a simple one that actually prevents acne.

Renée Rouleau, an esthetician & skin care expert who tends to the gorgeous skin of stars like Demi Lovato, recommends drinking hot lemon water first thing in the morning to prevent breakouts. “Squeeze fresh lemon into a mug full of hot water and drink it when you wake up,” she says. You want the water to have a strong lemon-y taste. If you don’t have a lemon, lemon juice will also work. “This will help flush out and purify the body internally, potentially reducing toxins and bacteria in the small intestine where acne can be formed.” Think of it as a daily mini-cleanse. We can’t wait to try it; how about you?

