This DIY Faux-Leather Ponytail Holder Is the Easiest Way to Chic Up Your Go-To Hairstyle

The Amour Pony Holder lets you dress up any ‘do without the extra effort. So elegant and romantic, you’ll never reach for your boring plain elastic again.

Tools

Scissors

Chain nose pliers

Materials

Aubergine faux leather trim

Elastic hair tie

Large gold crimp

Time

15 minutes

Gather your tools and materials. You’ll need scissors and a pair of jewelry pliers to complete the project.

Find the center of your cord.

Place the center of the cord and the elastic hair tie on one side of the large gold crimp.

Using your pliers, push down one side of the crimp, enclosing the trim and elastic.

With a bit of strength, start to bend over the middle of the crimp with your pliers, pushing the crimp over onto itself with your fingers.

When it looks about like this, snap it closed with your pliers, over the other folded side.

Tie a knot at the end of both sides of trim.

Snip off any excess trim to even them out.

Janet Crowther is the voice and creative force behind For the Makers, an online destination for DIY supplies and tutorials. She has an undying passion for handmade goods and the art of purposeful design. Her first book, Make a Statement, is on sale now, and she is currently writing her second DIY book, due out in spring 2017. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband, Collin, and their daughter, Davie. Follow along on Instagram at @forthemakers.