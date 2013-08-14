DIY Pinterest Beauty: Are These Treatments Actually Safe?

Scrolling through Pinterest, you’re likely to see a number of pins claiming miracle treatments for your hair, skin and teeth. Most of these treatments include natural ingredients like lemons, baking soda and vinegar, but you might want to think twice before whipping these concoctions together and incorporating them into your regular routine.
We spoke to three experts—a dermatologist, a hair stylist, and a dental expert with a Ph.D. in chemistry—to get a reality check on some of the beauty treatment pins we see again and again. All in all, they said that these magic solutions for shinier hair, clearer skin, and whiter teeth are totally bogus and could even be damaging. (Yikes!)
Check out the slideshow above before you trade your tried and true products for a “natural” remedy you spotted online.
The Treatment: "This mask can be done twice a week. This mask heals, exfoliates, brightens and moisturizes skin. It refines pores, fades acne marks and prevents blemishes from coming up: Combine 2 Tablespoons sour cream with 2 Tablespoons honey and 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar or lemon juice. Apply to your cleansed face and leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse with tepid water followed by a cool (not cold) rinse."
The Expert Says: "Honey and lemon juice have antiseptic properties to help fight acne but, like all of these treatments, I would not recommend this to my patients," O'Brien says.
Image via Pinterest; Source: FindHomeRemedy
The Treatment: "Serious eye cream. It is super simple to make using only two ingredients - coconut oil and Vitamin E. Nice website for natural cleaners and other recipes. Coconut oil is a protective antioxidant and supports tissue repair and healing."
The Expert Says: "Coconut oil and vitamin E oil contain have antioxidants properties but it is not clear whether topical application will provide these antioxidant benefits," O'Brien says.
Image via Pinterest; Source: AboutSouffle.Tumblr
The Treatment: "Dr. Oz Teeth Whitening Home Remedy: 1/4 cup of baking soda lemon juice from half of a lemon. Apply with cotton ball or Q-tip. Leave on for no longer than 1 minute, then brush teeth to remove."
The Expert Says: "As this hasn’t been tested for safety or efficacy, I do not recommend this treatment. With untested remedies such as this one, there is the potential that the acidic pH of lemon juice might be damaging to enamel," says Dr. Carolyn J. Mordas, Ph.D. in Physical Inorganic Chemistry, who worked as a Principal Scientist for Johnson & Johnson's dental products research team.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Find Home Remedy
The Treatment: "I learned from a friend of mine who is well known fashion model. She told me to mix lemon juice and egg white together and put it on my face as a mask. Let it dry and then rinse it off with warm water. I did this every Sunday, after doing this my skin was less oily, the breakouts became nonexistent and all the acne scars were gone."
The Expert Says: "Lemon juice has antiseptic properties that may help fight the bacteria that lives in our skin which contributes to acne," says O'Brien. "However, lemon juice can be drying and should be completely washed off before any sun exposure as it will cause extreme sun sensitivity; it could also cause light or dark marks."
Image via Pinterest; Source: FollowMyRecipe
The Treatment: "Save (pin) this easy recipe, for your next pampering session, with all-natural ingredients you probably have in your home already! On clean skin, apply your mixture of honey and lemon all over. Let the mask sink in for 20 minutes (take a cat nap!), wash off with warm water and a final splash of cold water to close pores."
The Expert Says: "Honey and lemon both have antiseptic properties and may help fight bacteria that contributes to acne," says Dr. Meghan O'Brien, certified dermatologist for Physicians Formula. "Honey has some moisturizing properties and may have some anti-inflammatory properties but, again, be aware that lemon can dry the skin and should not be worn with sun exposure."
Image via Pinterest; Source: The Daily Bleep
The Treatment: "Mix a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and a teaspoon of glycerin. Mix the ingredients until smooth. Mix in a beaten egg. Mix well. Add 2 Tablespoons of caster oil. Thoroughly mix. Apply the mask on the entire length of the hair. Place the plastic cap and wrap your head with a towel. Leave the mask on your hair for 2 hours. After wash your hair using shampoo. The mask should be done 2 times a week."
The Expert Says: "This treatment won’t work and is too much effort and too messy to not achieve a really good result," says NYC stylist Nunzio Saviano of Nunzio Saviano Salon. "First off, the apple cider vinegar works to close the cuticle of the hair. For a treatment, you want to open the cuticle of the hair in order for it to absorb the nutrients, therefore these ingredients don’t work together. If you want to use the vinegar on its own, it will close the cuticle of the hair and balance out the pH in the hair to make it really shiny. Additionally, the eggs and caster oil are tricky to rinse out of hair and it will take a lot of shampooing to get them out. You’re better off using a great conditioner and leaving it on for five minutes."
Image via Pinterest; Source: SavvyInsider.ca
The Treatment: "Stop using facewash. Use a scrub of baking soda and coconut oil every few days. On the days in between, just coconut oil, tiny amounts - a pinch of soda and a bit of coconut oil the size of a pencil eraser. Wash in gentle, circular motions and rinse very well. Your face may seem oily afterward, but within a few minutes the oil is absorbed and your skin is glowing. Eliminates breakouts!"
The Expert Says: "Coconut oil has vitamin A which can help regulate skin cell turnover and has antiseptic properties," O'Brien says. "However, the vitamin A is not in the right molecular form to be active when used topically."
Image via Pinterest; Source: GI365
The Treatment: "Get some Advil Liqui-Gels. Use your pin to pike a hole in the pill and apply liquid to pimple. You will notice the redness and pain goes away almost immediately!"
The Expert Says: "Ibuprofen has anti-inflammatory properties and could reduce superficial inflammation related to a pimple," O'Brien says. "However, it probably is not very well-absorbed into the skin in the form from the liquid-gel so using on anything other than a superficial acne cyst is unlikely to be helpful."
Image via Pinterest; Source: Howtogetridofapimplefast.org