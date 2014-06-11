Learn How to Ombré Your Hair At Home with Blogger Pretty Connected

Have you always wanted to try the ombré hair trend but didn’t have the time or money to spend an afternoon at the salon? Us too. To solve our hair dilemma, we’ve teamed up with blogger Lara Eurdolian from Pretty Connected to try out L’Oréal Paris’ Feria at-home ombré hair dye kit so you can get the gorgeous look while saving a ton of time and money.

Summer is here and it gives us the perfect reason to try out a fun new hairstyle. Inspired by one of our favorite celebrity and street style trends, an ombré dye job sounds like the perfect way to lighten, brighten, and freshen up your hair. It looks good with any hair color and any hair length, so it is a great trend to try no matter what your current hairstyle is. This look also requires a lot less maintenance, so if you hate touching up your color every 4-5 weeks like clockwork, this may be the style for you. But this celebrity-loved trend doesn’t have to cost you time and money at the salon – L’Oréal Feria has an extended line of do-it-yourself ombré hair kits for your convenience. You can decide which look is best for you from classic or colored to a more subtle ombré—and in just a few “strokes” you’ll be rocking the trend in no time!

In the video above, beauty blogger Lara Eurdolian from Pretty Connected walks us through the steps of using the L’oréal Feria Wild Ombré Hair Kit for her new summer look. You can also follow along in the steps below for more details:

Step 1: Make sure your hair is dry and detangled, and put on the plastic safety gloves.

Step 2: Put the shimmering powder packet into the bottle, put the flat cap on, and shake. Put the lightening cream into the bottle, put the flat cap on and shake. Then replace with the applicator cap.

Step 3: Part your hair naturally and clip your top layer of hair up to access the bottom layer of your hair.

Step 4: Squeeze the dye evenly onto the applicator brush, and brush it onto the bottom parts of your hair that you would like ombré. Add more product until the lengths are completely saturated, and let sit for 25 minutes.

Step 5: Use the conditioning shampoo, rinse, and style as usual!

Now all you need is to pick up a kit for yourself and you’re ready to DIY ombré your hair at home!

Video by Alissa Huff

For more information about our relationship with L’Oréal Feria click here: cmp.ly/3