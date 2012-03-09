DIY Marni For H&M Inspired Nail Art

When Marni for H&M debuted this week, the fashion community went bananas. We were no exception, and we couldn’t help but replicate some of Marni’s best designs on our nails. So if you missed out on the mad rush, or have yet to make your way to your local H&M, flip through to learn how to get your very own Marni inspired DIY nail art!

1 of 7 Apply base coat to nails. Once dry, apply two coats of Essie Master Plan nail polish. Finish with a top coat so that nail art does not blend with base nail color. Using a toothpick, dip the tip of the toothpick into OPI Bullish on OPI. On every other finger, draw lines from cuticle to middle of the nail. Repeat Step 2 on the nails that dont have lines yet, using Sally Hansen Model Behavior blue. Using the tip of a bobby pin, dip into OPI Black Onyx black polish and press onto nails from tip to mid-nail. Create a diagonal pattern of polka dots. Finish with top coat. Apply base coat to nails. Once dry, apply two coats of Essie Master Plan nail polish. Finish with top coat so that nail art does not blend with base nail color. Using a toothpick, dip the tip of the toothpick into China Glaze Mahogany Magic and draw zigzag lines on each nail. Using a thin brush black nail polish like Art Clubs Black, add to brown zigzags on your nails. Finish with top coat.












