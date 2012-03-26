StyleCaster
Share

DIY Makeup Brush Holder: Kristen Turner Of GlitternGlue Shows Us How

What's hot
StyleCaster

DIY Makeup Brush Holder: Kristen Turner Of GlitternGlue Shows Us How

Amanda Elser
by
DIY Makeup Brush Holder: Kristen Turner Of GlitternGlue Shows Us How
6 Start slideshow

Who’d have thought that a way to display our e.l.f. makeup brushes could be so darn cute?

Well, Kristen Turner (creator of DIY site glitternglue.com and @Glitter_N_Glue on Twitter) shows us how to create a great Makeup Brush Art Piece with just a few simple items you can pick up at any hardware store! Whether you’re looking to create a cool art piece dedicated to your love of beauty or a great way to organize your brushes, this is definitely a DIY that we’ll be trying for ourselves!

Follow Kristen’s simple steps above to get your own work makeup brush work of art!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Materials: A Picture Frame (size 8x10), A Sheet Of Magnetic Metals (available at your local hardware store), An Adhesive Magnetic Roll, A Set of Brushes

Replace the glass in your frame with the sheet of magnetic metal that has been cut to size.

Use a pair of scissors and cut out the adhesive magnetic roll in small strips and attach them to the back of your brushes.

It's like artwork!

If you have counter space, it instantly becomes a duel organizer and artwork for your makeup counter.

Or you could attach a yard of ribbon and hang it to the back of your bathroom door.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Style Psychology: Why It’s Fine To Rock Fishnets And Bright Tights

Style Psychology: Why It’s Fine To Rock Fishnets And Bright Tights

Promoted Stories

share