DIY Makeup Brush Holder: Kristen Turner Of GlitternGlue Shows Us How

Who’d have thought that a way to display our e.l.f. makeup brushes could be so darn cute?

Well, Kristen Turner (creator of DIY site glitternglue.com and @Glitter_N_Glue on Twitter) shows us how to create a great Makeup Brush Art Piece with just a few simple items you can pick up at any hardware store! Whether you’re looking to create a cool art piece dedicated to your love of beauty or a great way to organize your brushes, this is definitely a DIY that we’ll be trying for ourselves!

Follow Kristen’s simple steps above to get your own work makeup brush work of art!