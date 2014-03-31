StyleCaster
WATCH: How to Make Your Own Lip Balm in the Microwave

Tired of paying for lip balm? Why not make your own?

Licensed esthetician and host of Ulive’s “EstheKitchen” Jessica Bartley shows us how to do just that … in your own kitchen! Not only is it super simple and inexpensive, it makes for a great gift!

Here’s what you’ll need:
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 2 tablespoons extra virgin coconut oil
• 3 tablespoons beeswax (which you can find at any craft store or Etsy.com)
• 1 vitamin E capsule
• Scented essential oil (Jessica uses peppermint)

For full preparation instructions, head over to Fox News Magazine

