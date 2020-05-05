7 DIY Leg Scrub Recipes That Look as Good as They Feel

You’ll never know how much you actually like making things until you have no other choice but to. Such is the case in my home, where I’ve traded Dunkin Donuts for pancakes and ten different body lotions for a tub of shea butter. Now that I’m contemplating a transition to all waste-free products, I’m genuinely eager to start making my own DIY leg scrub and other homemade beauty concoctions.

There are obvious benefits to body exfoliation; dead skin cell turnover, improving skin texture, and nourishing the skin, to name a few. But when it comes to scrubbing the legs specifically, certain ingredients are ideal for prepping before a shave and helping to prevent ingrown hairs. Plus, with summer on the horizon and your hot weather wardrobe ready to make its debut, you might as well get those gams into gear.

Ahead, seven camera-ready DIY leg and body scrubs that aren’t just a pretty face. They’re effective and long-lasting too.

Lulu‘s Coconut Rose Body Scrub

This picture-perfect pink scrub is a natural astringent, wound healer and exfoliant, thanks to the simple but effective ingredient list: rose essential oil, Himalayan pink salt, and coconut oil.

Everything Pretty Peppermint Mocha Scrub

Besides smelling absolutely amazing, this coffee body scrub gets rid of dead cells without being too harsh and delivers a cooling sensation to inflamed areas, by way of healing peppermint oil.

One Good Thing Exfoliating Leg Scrub

For your “smoothest legs ever,” treat your legs to this citrus juice-infused leg scrub before shaving.

One Crazy Mom Brown Sugar Body Scrub

Use olive oil or coconut oil as the base for this all-natural brown sugar cure for dry skin.

Bitz & Giggles Silky Smooth Legs Sugar Scrub

Apply a small amount of this lemon oil-infused, three-ingredient exfoliant before shaving and to keep your legs smooth and nourished for the days ahead.

The Blog Stuff Eucalyptus Leg & Foot Scrub

Want silky-smooth skin and to relieve tired, achy muscles? This soothing scrub was created specifically for relieving joint pain with the help of eucalyptus essential oil.

Sugar, Spice and Glitter Lavender & Honey Scrub

Whether you want to give working hands the spa treatment or prep for shaving, this scrub is a great source of antibacterial and antioxidant properties thanks to lavender essential oil and honey.

