DIY Halloween Costumes From Your Own Makeup Bag

It’s that time of year again, when us girls wear as little clothing as possible for a night out– and it is completely socially acceptable. Well, if you’re like most of us here at StyleCaster, you won’t decide what your Halloween costume will consist of until a couple of hours before (or maybe, just maybe, one full day). We’ve compiled a list of costumes that rely more heavily on the makeup, and that you can hopefully throw together with some pieces you have lying around the house. Good luck procrastinators!

Chimney Sweep (pictured above)



1. Black Eyeshadow- NYX 3 Color Eyeshadow in White/Grey/Black, $6.79, at drugstore.com.

2. Mascara- Avon Supercurlacious Mascara in Black, $4.99, at avon.com.

3. Black Eyeliner- Prestige Eyeliner in Black, $5.49, at cvs.com.

The Chimney Sweep costume is fairly easy to put together, and can be taken from slutty to conservative depending on how you want to go with it. For the makeup, take black eyeshadow (from any of the smokey eyeshadow quads that you have) and smudge it across your cheekbones in a downward motion. You can apply as many smudges as you would like, and make sure to get a smudge on your nose as well. You should also apply pretty heavy eye makeup for this costume. It’s up to you if you want to do a full-on smoky eye, but I would recommend at least rimming your lids with black eyeliner. For the clothing, you can either wear “cleaning clothes;” overalls and a grungy T-shirt, or sex it up a bit and wear a short skirt and barely there t-shirt. Find a baseball hat, dust pan, and broom, and your costume is complete!

Cat

For the classic Cat costume you will need:

1. Black liquid liner- Almay Intense i-Color Liquid Liner for Eyes in Black Pearl, $7.49, at drugstore.com

2. Shadow (A smoky gray works best)- Maybelline Stylish Smokes Eyeshadow Quad in Charcoal Smokes, $4.99, at drugstore.com

3. Lipstick (your choice, I suggest a red)- Revlon Matte Lipstick In The Red, $7.99, at cvs.com.

4. Mascara- Revlon Double Twist Mascara in Blackest Black, $8.99, at ulta.com.

Applying the liquid liner for a good cat eye is the hardest part. For a good trick, make a small dot at the outer, upper corner of your eye with liner. Then on your upper lid, draw a line from your inner corner to your outer corner of your lid. Draw another dot on your lower, inner corner of your eye and then draw another diagonal line from your inner corner to the inner rim (right below your lashline). It may be easiest to do this step with pencil liner instead of liquid, since liquid can sting the eye. Now, add a lot of mascara, and the red lipstick of your choice. And finally, the true transformation; use that liquid liner to color in the tip of your nose, and add whiskers to the apples of your cheeks. To draw straight lines it may help to use the edge of a business card. Finally, dress in all black and add cat ears!

Wilma Flintstone

1. Cherry red lipstick- CoverGirl Queen Collection Vibrant Hues Color Lipstick in Cherry Bomb, $6.39, at drugstore.com.

2. Blush- Rimmel London Mono Powder Blush in Santa Rose, $3.29, at ulta.com.

3. Cottonballs, Ping Pong Balls, or a huge pearl necklace.

The Wilma costume is fairly simple, and is really more about the hair than the makeup. Pull your hair back into a loose bun on the top of your head, and tuck underneath with bobby pins. If you have bangs, blowdry them over to the side of your face using a flat brush. Remember, her hair was big and poofy, so tease it a bit and let it be. Now you just need to apply a bright red lipstick (preferably in a cherry color or something that will really stick out). Complete with a white dress (one shoulder would be best) and a necklace made out of a string of ping pong balls; which would probably require a run to the store, so you can also sub in cottonballs and glue in this case. Just try to do this before you start drinking to prevent any cotton balls from being glued to your neck…

Mime

1. White face powder/paint (paint works best if you have the time to go out and get some, but if you have light powder or baby powder, this works too)- Organic Wear Loose Powder in Translucent Light, $13.95, at drugstore.com.

2. Black Eye Liner Pencil- ULTA Mineral Eye Liner in Black, $8.00, at ulta.com.

3. Red Lipstick- L’Oreal Colour Riche Lipstick in British Red, $8.95, at drugstore.com.

Paint your entire face with the white face paint. Now, take the black eyeliner pencil and rim the inner and outer lids of your eyes; both the top and the bottom. Take that same pencil to also trace your eyebrows (since they are now painted white you want to retrace them as thin, black brows). Then draw a thin black line about an inch long in the middle of your brow (as if it were going horizontally through your eye). Skip your eye (obviously) and continue the line about another inch down beneath your eye. If you’re artistic, you can try to mimic (get it…) the picture and angle the lines. And finally, just dress in black pants and a striped shirt and wear a beret or top hat if you have one.