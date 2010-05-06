DIY Hair Treatments You Can Get From Your Fridge

Photo: MilosCirkovic, istock.com

Hair takes quite the beating during the summer months when we throw it into braids, twist it into topknots and tie it into buns just to keep it off of our faces in an effort to cool off. We break the ends with these styles and then go right ahead and dive into a chlorine-filled pool or salty ocean adding to the damage.

Instead of dishing out cash on expensive moisturizing treatments at the salon, we’ve learned to formulate a few, easy DIY treatments from the ingredients in our fridge. With warmer weather soon arriving, it’s time to start watching your waistline and use that mayo for your hair instead of your sandwich.

Egg Shampoo



Photo: Miss Turner, flickr

This may sound a bit odd, but adding an egg to your shampoo routine will help boost the shine factor in your strands. Make sure to whip all of the ingredients in a bowl, and to wash with cool water (no one wants hot egg in their hair).

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp shampoo

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl, and apply gently with water to your hair. The lemon is added to the mix to help prevent buildup. Wash all ingredients out and follow with conditioner.

Banana Conditioner



Photo: Jason Gulledge/flickr



This concoction smells like a smoothie, and we won’t tell if you lick the spoon (pre-application of course). Not only will your hair smell delicious as a result, but it will appear thicker as well.

Ingredients:

1 banana (mashed)

1 tsp honey

Directions:

Mix ingredients until smooth and creamy. Wet hair with warm water and massage conditioner into hair. To help treatment set, wrap hair in a warm towel (plastic wrap also works wonders) for 20-30 minutes. Rinse treatment out and shampoo and condition as usual.

Honey Silkening Treatment



Photo: House of Sims/flickr

Sometimes the simple stuff works. This treatment has literally one ingredient, and is great for giving you silky, shiny strands. Just be careful to wash it all out so that you don’t attract bees!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup honey

Directions:

Massage honey into the hair and let soak for 20-30 minutes. Gently wash out and condition and style hair as usual.

