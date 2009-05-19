DIY Hair Dye- A Salon in a Box?

Much to my surprise and delight this morning, Style.com informed me that I am not crazy to take drastic measures and dye my hair from a box out of sheer boredom, and well, empty pockets.

According to a recent market data consumer survey by Mintel, 15 percent of 1,000 women polled who were once regular salon costumers are now preferring to use DIY dye boxes.

A couple of companies have greatly benefited from this trend, such as Clairol’s Nice ‘N Easy Root Touch-Up, with a 20 percent increase in sales over the last year alone. Professional salon brand products are also seeing an increase in sales as well,such as a rise in the sale of Frederic Fekkai’s Salon Color.

I’ve been considering dyeing my hair from a box for the last couple of days now, so, according to this survey I suppose I should take the plunge. What do you think?