Our Favorite Nail Polish Kits For a DIY Gel Mani

Gel manicures have become the standard for those who seek longer-lasting and chip-resistant manicures that stay glossy and polished for up to three weeks. Unfortunately, it’s not the most affordable beauty habits to partake in, but it’s also not the easiest of things to do on your own from home — at least if you’re like me. Most gel manicures require a UV light in order to cure the gel polish and ensure you get your full wear time from the application. They’re not exactly fool-proof either — just like traditional nail polishes slip-ups, including smudges, and bubbles, they’re also prone to these dreaded manicure mishaps.

Fortunately, it’s now super easy to achieve salon-quality results from home with the help of a comprehensive gel manicure kit, which come with virtually everything you need for fool-proof application—polishes, UV lamps, grooming tools for cuticles, nail files, and some models even nail dryer for professional-looking results. These kits are a solid investment that will save you tons of money each month.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Modelones Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit

This complete starter kit comes with everything you need for a salon-quality gel manicure at home.

This complete starter kit comes with all of the essentials, including a UV light, as well as some helpful tools and accessories.

3. Vishine Gel Nail Polish Kit

This comprehensive kit comes with a range of grooming and shaping tools (there’s even a nail dryer) as well as an assortment of gel polishes to select from.