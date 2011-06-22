DIY Fixes For Summer Beauty Blunders

We all make beauty blunders, especially during the summer. The pressure is on to look tan and because we know tanning beds are bad for us, we resort to fake tan. Whether we forget to exfoliate before fake-tanning or we just happen to miss a spot or two, a fake tan is well-known for it’s orangey mistakes. On top of that, we add chlorinated pool water into our summer mix. Chlorine is terribly drying for the hair not to mention that it turns hair green. So, now you’re green and orange just like an Oompa Loompa; What do you do? Follow our DYI recipes below to hydrate and de-green your hair, exfoliate and get rid of streakiness!

When self tanning, remember that it will look splotchy if you don’t exfoliate. If you don’t already have a body scrub, fear not! Follow this DIY recipe for a Brown Sugar and Olive Oil scrub.

What you need:

1 Cup Brown Sugar

1/2 Cup Olive Oil

Directions:

1.In a bowl or jar, mix the sugar and oil together until sugar is fully saturated.

*Add more olive oil if needed.

2.Scrub skin in circular motions to slough off any dead skin.

3.Wait 30 minutes before applying self-tanner to give the oil time to soak into skin.

Easy as that!

If you decided to jump the gun and apply self-tanner without exfoliating, you’re probably regretting it now and google-ing obsessively “How to get rid of fake-tan streaks” or “Streaky Tan, Help!” So whether you forgot to exfoliate or just missed a few spots, I have a few solutions for you. Read below for the best DIY tips to correct a bad fake-tan.

What you can do:

Option 1:Use lemon juice to lighten streaks.

How:

Pour lemon juice on a cotton ball and rub around the edges of streaks. The citric acid in the lemon will lighten the tanner by getting rid of/reducing tanned skin cells.

*You can use hydrogen peroxide if you don’t have lemon. (Try on a small area to make sure it doesn’t irritate)

Option 2:For the bottom of your feet or hands, use body hair bleach to lighten the orangey color.

Option 3: Baking soda works wonders.

How:

Put a tablespoon of baking soda on a damp wash cloth and rub in circular motions. Baking soda will be able to nuetralize or at least lighten the color.

If the DIY ideas aren’t working, you can also find products made for tan removal. My pick is St.Tropez Tan Remover. Trust me, sometimes lemon isn’t strong enough!

So now that your tan is fixed, let’s move on to your hair. The sun can leave hair ultra-dry and adding chemicals like chlorine into the mix doesn’t help. Try to coat your hair with conditioner before getting into the pool. This will help block your hair from soaking up chlorine. But, as we all know, you don’t always have time or remember to coat your hair before swimming. If you forget, indulge in the DIY deep-conditioning hair mask.

Avocado, Olive Oil and Honey Conditioning Mask

What you need:

1 Avocado

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

1 Tablespoon Honey

Directions:

1. Cut open avocado and mash into a bowl.

*If it is browning, it doesn’t matter because you’re not eating it.

2. Add olive oil and honey to the mix.

3. Apply to hair starting with dry ends and continue up to roots.

4. Leave in hair for 30-40 minutes then wash with cold water. This will help seal moisture into the hair cuticle.

Viola! Done.

At last, we come to the biggest issue of summer especially for those of us with lighter hair. What? Hair turning green from chlorine. If you can’t buy a clarifying shampoo at the store or prefer a more natural remedy, follow the DIY directions (courtesy of Bellasugar.com) to clarify your hair of build-up from chlorine and the green tint that goes with it.

What you’ll need:

2 Asprin

Apple Cider Vinegar

Directions:

1.Crush two aspirin and pour them into a cup filled with apple cider vinegar.

*the cup should be a regular 8 ounce cup.

2. Apply concoction to damp hair and let sit for 20 minutes.

3. Rinse with warm water.

4. Follow with your normal conditioner or the DIY deep-conditioning recipe above. They work together like two peas in a pod!

If greenish tone continues, soak hair in tomatoe juice. Tomatoes are an anti-oxident and will counter-act the effect of pool’s oxidation chemicals. Red combats green, it’s color-theory.

Those are our DIY recipes to fix your Summer beauty blunders! In the comments section below, let us know what your DIY remedies are!