Perfect Your Pout: DIY Fixes for Chapped Lips

Here’s the thing: Chapped lips are just about the last thing anyone wants to deal with in the winter. Peeling, red, scabbed-over lips aren’t exactly soft and kissable, so it’s important to have an arsenal of beauty weaponry to stop chapping in it’s tracks.

While purchasing a season’s supply of balms, creams, and scrubs is one way to approach the issue, it’s not exactly the most economical. Alternatively, you’ll be happy to know that there are a number of DIY scrubs and balms you can make yourself, at home, with the ingredients you already have in your kitchen. Sounds awesome, right? To learn how to concoct some of our favorite DIY solutions, pucker up and read on.

Coconut Peppermint Lip Scrub

1 tsp Organic Coconut Oil

1 tsp Honey

1 1/2 tsp Sugar

3 drops of Essential Peppermint Oil

All you need to do for this super-easy scrub is to combine all of the above ingredients together, then distribute into small jars for easy storage and application.

MORE: But Really, What Causes Chapped Lips?

Sweet Almond Balm

Vaseline

Chapstick

Raw Organic Sugar

An Empty Container

Almond Oil

This recipe can be made according to your own preferences, so exact measurements aren’t necessary. Start with a 1:1 ratio of Vaseline and Chapstick (extracted from the tube), then throw in a few pinches of sugar and a few drops of almond oil. Mix the ingredients together in the container, and feel free to add more sugar if you like a more exfoliating balm.

Honey Lime Scrub

1/2 tsp Honey

1/2 tsp Granulated White Sugar

1/2 – 1 tsp Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

First, combine the honey and sugar until mixed thoroughly. Then, add the lime juice. Before you know it, you’ll be transported to a tropical paradise where dry, chapped lips aren’t a thing.

MORE: 10 Ways to Avoid Getting Chapped Lips