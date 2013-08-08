DIY Facials: 8 Sheet Face Masks to Try Now

Treating yourself to an at-home face mask is one of the easiest ways to give your skin a little TLC. Whether you need to give your complexion a pick-me-up, minimize redness and breakouts, or fight fine lines, there’s a treatment that’ll target your skin problems. But if you’re sticking to the kind that comes in a jar, you may be missing out. Pre-packaged sheet face masks are a great, soothing, and easy way to improve your skin—though you may look like you belong in a Halloween store when you wear them (don’t say we didn’t warn you!).

So what makes them different? These masks come individually packaged and are meant for just one use, first of all. With cutouts for your mouth, eyes, and nostrils, each paper or cloth sheet molds to your face, letting beauty-boosting ingredients seep into your skin while you wear it. All you have to do is unfold the mask, place it on your face, and let the ingredients sink into your skin for 10 to 20 minutes (the time varies by brand). Take a look at the sheet face masks above and tell us: Which one would you try?

