DIY Facials: 8 Sheet Face Masks to Try Now

Treating yourself to an at-home face mask is one of the easiest ways to give your skin a little TLC. Whether you need to give your complexion a pick-me-up, minimize redness and breakouts, or fight fine lines, there’s a treatment that’ll target your skin problems. But if you’re sticking to the kind that comes in a jar, you may be missing out. Pre-packaged sheet face masks are a great, soothing, and easy way to improve your skin—though you may look like you belong in a Halloween store when you wear them (don’t say we didn’t warn you!).
So what makes them different? These masks come individually packaged and are meant for just one use, first of all. With cutouts for your mouth, eyes, and nostrils, each paper or cloth sheet molds to your face, letting beauty-boosting ingredients seep into your skin while you wear it. All you have to do is unfold the mask, place it on your face, and let the ingredients sink into your skin for 10 to 20 minutes (the time varies by brand). Take a look at the sheet face masks above and tell us: Which one would you try?
Zap your skin back into shape with these sheet masks.
Visible pores are a huge, difficult-to-conceal bummer, so anything that helps reduce their appearance is totally welcome in our beauty books. This oil-free mask contains ingredients like plum extract and chestnut shell extract that help tighten pores and control oil production—without drying out your skin.
Dr. Jart+ Pore Medic Pore Clear Mask, $6, sephora.com
This ultra-luxe mask gives your skin a potent dose of different vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and more. It'll help exfoliate your skin, removing the cells that are responsible for giving your complexion that dull and uneven look.
SKII Facial Treatment Mask, $125, sephora.com
Problem skin doesn't stand a chance to this blemish-banishing mask. The formula is designed to soothe redness, calm breakouts, and cut back on oil production.
Masque*ology Anti-Blemish Masque with Tea Tree Leaf Extract, $24, sephora.com
Another complexion brightener, this mask will help help fade dark spots, even out discoloration, and boost your skin's radiance. Get ready to say hello to highly moisturized, dewy skin.
Shiseido White Lucent Power Brightening Mask, $68, sephora.com
If you're looking for anti-aging results, this is the mask for you. It contains a potent dose of Génifique, one of Lancôme's antiaging serums, and just 20 minutes of wearing it will plump up your skin and give it a youthful glow.
Lancôme Génifique Youth Activating Second Skin Mask, $80, sephora.com
The most affordable of the bunch, these 10-minute masks will drench your skin in intense hydration—each one contains half a bottle of hydrating serum! They're also infused with vitamin C, which can help fade spots and protect your skin from sun damage.
Garnier Skin Renew Dark Spot Treatment Mask, $16.99, ulta.com
Send dry, sensitive, or damaged skin packing in just 10 to 15 minutes with these face masks. Each one contains a cocktail of aloe leaf juice and cucumber extract to soothe and refresh your complexion.
myfaceworks "i need to heal" Sheet Masks, $55, birchbox.com
Long flights can leave your skin looking dull, dry, and tired. Thanks to ingredients like Swiss Alpine herb extracts, grapefruit seed, and more, these masks are made to soothe and hydrate your complexion—perfect for a post-travel pick-me-up.
When Essence Gel Mask - Travelmate, $28, sephora.com