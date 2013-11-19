StyleCaster
A DIY Face Wash to Combat Holiday Stress

Megan Segura
This is one DIY project you'll want to do ASAP.

The holidays are supposed to be a time for rest and relaxation, but more often than not, they are stressful, time-consuming and completely exhausting. Dealing with that kind of holiday stress can wreak havoc on your skin and leave you a blotchy, broken out mess. To keep skin looking calm — despite the craziness in your life — try a DIY face wash that utilizes healthy ingredients.

Orgo founder and esthetician Rianna Loving shared her favorite recipe for a calming cleanser that will restore your skin’s natural glow:

Chamomile Honey Facial Wash
1/4 cup calendula or chamomile tea
1/4 cup jojoba oil or olive oil
1 tbsp honey
8 drops of essential oil (Try geranium, lavender, or roman chamomile)
8 drops of vitamin E oil
Squeeze of 1 fresh orange slice

Directions: Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Pour into a clean bottle or jar with lid and keep out of the sun. Apply to face and gently wash with a warm wash cloth.

