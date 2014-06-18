DIY Face Masks: 5 Simple Recipes for Glowing Skin at Home

The magical concoctions you’re purchasing at the store or receiving at the spa may seem like a skin secret, but the truth is there are some facial masks made with simple household ingredients that work wonders for your skin. If you want to save a buck or two and get creative in the kitchen, start by putting together your own healthy and healing face masks.

You’ll be shocked at the simple ingredients and few short steps to clear and beautiful skin. Below, we’ve made a list of five skin enhancing DIY face masks that take hardly any time at all.

Avocado Face Mask

It’s hard to believe that the guacamole ingredient, avocado, can be used for more than just a delicious snack. There are actually a number of natural ways to use the green fruit for beauty enhancing, one being for facials. This avocado mask contains vitamins and protein that will moisturize your skin.

Ingredients:

1 Ripe Avocado

1 Egg White – room temperature

1 Tsp Lemon Juice

Directions:

1. Peel avocado and mash until there are no chunks.

2. Mix avocado, eggs whites, and lemon juice into a bowl.

3. Apply to face and let sit for 3o minutes.

4. Rinse with warm water.

Oatmeal Face Mask

Oatmeal is used in plenty store-bought facial cleansers, masks, and scrubs, so it’s no secret that this ingredient is great for your skin. Acne, eczema, and dry skin can all be cured with a little oatmeal. Exfoliate with this quick and easy oatmeal mask and rejuvenate your skin.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup instant oatmeal

1/2 cup hot water

1 tablespoon honey

1-2 tablespoons plain, unsweetened yogurt

Directions:

1. Add water to oatmeal and stir until it is plump.

2. Mix honey and yogurt, along with the oatmeal, into a blender.

3. Cover face with mixture and let sit for 10 minutes.

4. Rinse with warm water and pat dry.

Clay Face Mask

Clay is a miracle worker on skin. Clay masks are a beauty favorite at spas or for in-home treatments. The fine packed soil is infused with amazing minerals that absorb unwanted oil, exfoliate, and detoxify skin. Use this mask if you have oily or combination skin and we promise you’ll be hooked for life.

Ingredients:

1½ tsp green clay (French is preferred)

½ tsp kaolin clay

1½ tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp rosewater

2 drops rose essential oil

Directions:

1. Mix green and kaolin clays together.

2. Add in aloe vera gel, rosewater, and oils.

3. Smooth onto skin until it hardens.

4. Rinse with warm water.

Egg Whites Face Peel

The protein from egg whites is amazing for your skin. Worry lines, blackheads, and excess oil can all be cured with a little breakfast time egg white. Strip away unwanted imperfections with this two-ingredient face peel and leave your skin glowing.Ingredients:

1 Egg White

1 Thin Tissue

Directions:

1. Beat egg whites and apply directly to face.

2. Place a thin tissue over the egg whites and gently pat down.

3. Apply another layer of egg whites over the tissue.

4. When completely dry, peel in an upward direction.

5. Rinse face with warm water and pat dry.

Banana Face Mask

Bananas are known for their high levels of potassium, so it makes sense that applying the super fruit to your skin would do nothing but greatness. Vitamins A, B, C and E along with numerous minerals are also found in bananas. Use this mask to moisturize, get rid of dead skin cells and best of all, fight wrinkles.

Ingredients:

1/2 banana

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon water (plain water)

Directions:

1. Mash banana until there are no clumps.

2. Add in honey and water and blend together.

3. Coat face in mask and let sit for 20-25 minutes.

4. Rinse with warm water and follow with a moisturizer.